Over 900 cyclists to tackle the gruelling Desert Dash

The country’s iconic Nedbank Desert Dash now in its 18th edition was launched on Tuesday and is set to attract over 900 participants from across the globe.

Local and international cyclists are expected to tackle the 393-km route, on a mainly gravel road between Windhoek and Swakopmund within 24 hours from 9 to 10 December.

This year, cyclists from 17 different countries will take part namely Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, USA, Germany, Canada, Germany, Zimbabwe, UK – Britain, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Botswana, Malawi, DR Congo, France, and Austria.

Speaking at the launch event, Nedbank’s Chief Financial Officer, JG Van Graan said the race holds great economic benefits for local businesses in Windhoek as well as the Erongo Region.

According to Van Graan, a contribution that can be estimated at N$25 million will be pumped into the economy throughout the build-up to the race as well as during the race and after as hundreds of people are expected to fly in to witness and support the event.

The race not only attracts local cyclists but over the years the event and last year, in particular, it managed to attract 15 different participating countries.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, the Mayor of Swakopmund, Dina Namubes expressed her excitement, stating that the event is most welcome.

“As a town that relies on tourism, we are proud to welcome all our visitors who will make a positive contribution to the development of our country,” she noted, urging visitors to always come back for another experience.

The Nedbank Desert Dash is co-sponsored by Indongo Toyota, SuperSpar (Maerua and The Grove), and Hollard.

Last year local cycling sensation Tristan de Lange narrowly pipped Switzerland’s Konny Looser by a second to win the event.

