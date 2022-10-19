EduVision gets donation to help remote schools prepare for national science external examinations

EduVison recently received N$540,000 from the Capricorn Foundation to help remote schools prepare for the national science external examinations.

With the support of stakeholders, such as the Capricorn Foundation, EduVision can lessen academic imbalances between urban and remote schools in Namibia.

EduVison Project Coordinator, Jurita Potgieter said the EduVision project is the first of its kind in Namibia.

“We have teachers from the EduGate Academy in Otjiwarongo, who give live lessons on request, and the different schools join online and participate in these sessions and ask questions. Furthermore, there are also pre-recorded sessions available on the EduVision portal for the learners and the teachers to go through the recordings in their own time and our aim is not to take the place of any teacher but to support them in their roles,” added Potgieter.

Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn said education is one of the Capricorn Foundation’s primary focus areas, and as Connectors of Positive Change, partnering with EduVision is supporting schools is pivotal to help improve the quality of education and giving the Namibian child in rural Namibia the same access to learning opportunities as their peers in urban Namibia.

“We are proud of our partnership with EduVision since 2020 in providing access to rural school learners and teachers to quality education,” said Horn.

EduVison provides internet, equipment, and training to teachers and grade 10 to 12 learners in the subjects of Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and Chemistry according to the Namibia Curriculum, NSSC (O), and NSSC (AS). To date, the project supports 15 schools across the country in Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Kavango West, Hardap, and Omaheke regions.

Hits: 8