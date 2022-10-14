New kids on the block to carry the nation at the regional esports tourney in Malawi

Newcomers on the esports circuit, Jannie Potgieter, aged 17, and Nathan van Wyk, aged 16, will represent the country at the upcoming African Region 5 Youth Games Esports Demonstration tourney to be held in Lilongwe, Malawi from 2 to 5 December.

The two emerged victorious in the Street Fighter V and eFootball 2023 qualifier games hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) over the weekend.

“NESA would like to extend them hearty congratulations on their success and the beginning of their indelible journey,’ a statement from NESA said.

According to the statement overall, the qualifier day was a resounding success, with many new faces participating in an esports tournament for the first time.

“The atmosphere at MTC Mobile Home, Maerua Mall, was electric as we cheered on our Streetfighters and eFootball players,” the gaming body said.

Concluding the event, NESA President Flip de Bruyn formally welcomed all new members, announced the placements for each title, and congratulated elected representatives.

“NESA hopes to cultivate these young athletes into formidable esports champions, and lead them on the road to success even past the GEF Esports demonstrations. Additionally, NESA would like to sincerely thank the Namibian esports partner, MTC, for powering this event, and our faithful sponsors Nanodog, Logitech, and Switch, as well as our NESA volunteers,” they said.

Namibia was invited to send representatives to this continental battle for the titles of Street Fighter V and eFootball 2023.

