AFDB funding helps Linus Shashipapo and Adima Toivo yaToivo Secondary Schools with much-need facelifts

The Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, last week received newly renovated and upgraded classrooms at Linus Shashipapo and the Adima Toivo ya Toivo Secondary Schools.

The handed-over infrastructure included 9 new hostel blocks, 40 new classrooms, 7 laboratories, 47 storerooms, 1 administration block, 1 kitchen and dining hall, kitchen staff accommodation, 1 multi-purpose hall, 2 ablution blocks, matron’s quarters with a sick bay and childcare rooms.

The Linus Shashipapo Secondary School made headlines for its deplorable state when conditions at the school became unconducive and unbearable for the learners and staff and following the outcry from community members, the ministry resolved to carry out major renovations at the school at a cost of over N$102 million.

Nghipondoka said she visited the school a few years ago and was indeed moved by what she saw at the school at the time.

“Eventually, we recommend that the school also benefit from the Education and Training Quality Improvement Project (ETQIP) under the African Development Bank (AfDB),” she added.

Meanwhile, while new upgrades were done, the renovations carried out on the existing school include, 3 hostel blocks, 5 storerooms, ablution blocks, multi-purpose and dining halls as well as teachers accommodations, plus 12 classrooms and 16 hostel blocks, as well as teachers’ houses, were renovated.

The Adimba Toivo ya Toivo Secondary School renovations valued at over N$160 million were also through the AfDB.

Nghipondoka urged the learners, teachers, school management, parents, regional office, and the community at large to jealously and fiercely protect and guard the facilities against destruction and vandalism. “Learners must also propel, be disciplined and ultimately reach greater academic performances come to the end of this year and beyond,” she concluded.

