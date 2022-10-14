Select Page

AFDB funding helps Linus Shashipapo and Adima Toivo yaToivo Secondary Schools with much-need facelifts

Posted by | Oct 18, 2022 |

AFDB funding helps Linus Shashipapo and Adima Toivo yaToivo Secondary Schools with much-need facelifts

The Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, last week received newly renovated and upgraded classrooms at Linus Shashipapo and the Adima Toivo ya Toivo Secondary Schools.

The handed-over infrastructure included 9 new hostel blocks, 40 new classrooms, 7 laboratories, 47 storerooms, 1 administration block, 1 kitchen and dining hall, kitchen staff accommodation, 1 multi-purpose hall, 2 ablution blocks, matron’s quarters with a sick bay and childcare rooms.

The Linus Shashipapo Secondary School made headlines for its deplorable state when conditions at the school became unconducive and unbearable for the learners and staff and following the outcry from community members, the ministry resolved to carry out major renovations at the school at a cost of over N$102 million.

Nghipondoka said she visited the school a few years ago and was indeed moved by what she saw at the school at the time.

“Eventually, we recommend that the school also benefit from the Education and Training Quality Improvement Project (ETQIP) under the African Development Bank (AfDB),” she added.

Meanwhile, while new upgrades were done, the renovations carried out on the existing school include, 3 hostel blocks, 5 storerooms, ablution blocks, multi-purpose and dining halls as well as teachers accommodations, plus 12 classrooms and 16 hostel blocks, as well as teachers’ houses, were renovated.

The Adimba Toivo ya Toivo Secondary School renovations valued at over N$160 million were also through the AfDB.

Nghipondoka urged the learners, teachers, school management, parents, regional office, and the community at large to jealously and fiercely protect and guard the facilities against destruction and vandalism. “Learners must also propel, be disciplined and ultimately reach greater academic performances come to the end of this year and beyond,” she concluded.

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Standard Bank sponsors business school

Standard Bank sponsors business school

27 March 2015

Lingua, Green Solutions hold maiden Information and Communication Technology Week

Lingua, Green Solutions hold maiden Information and Communication Technology Week

5 October 2018

Negumbo SS clinches Old Mutual award for best national Grade 12 results

Negumbo SS clinches Old Mutual award for best national Grade 12 results

17 February 2017

Social networking skills critical

Social networking skills critical

8 January 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<