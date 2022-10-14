UNAM receives medical equipment to balance and optimize the health of people and animals

The University of Namibia’s (UNAM) Primary Health Care Clinic received medical consumables and clinical equipment worth about N$136,000 paired with a donation of N$500,000 from FirstRand Namibia recently.

The N$500,000 was donated for equipment for the Small Animal Unit at the Veterinary Academic Hospital.

The tertiary institute said the donation signifies the One Health approach that the university has implemented to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems and further highlights the support of the private sector in so doing.

FirstRand Namibia Foundation trustee, Dr Magda Awases said the donation serves to drive systematic change in education, deliver skills development, provide environmental protection, support health promotion, and encourage sport, arts, and culture.

Awases said they remain steadfast in their quest to ensure that the right of every person’s access to medical care is protected, while also ensuring that all precautions are taken to save the lives of all communities.

UNAM Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Professor Frednard Gideon said that the equipment will be utilized at the School of Nursing for academic work-integrated learning and distributed to the respective UNAM campuses for the purpose of community outreach clinics and in the sick bays on campus.

Head of UNAM Cares, Dr Rachel Freeman conveyed her gratitude to FirstRand Namibia and Vaccines of Hope, a consortium of corporates that significantly contribute to financing and equipment for UNAM Cares to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinate communities across Namibia.

Hits: 4