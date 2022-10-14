Select Page

UNAM receives medical equipment to balance and optimize the health of people and animals

Posted by | Oct 18, 2022 |

UNAM receives medical equipment to balance and optimize the health of people and animals

The University of Namibia’s (UNAM) Primary Health Care Clinic received medical consumables and clinical equipment worth about N$136,000 paired with a donation of N$500,000 from FirstRand Namibia recently.

The N$500,000 was donated for equipment for the Small Animal Unit at the Veterinary Academic Hospital.

The tertiary institute said the donation signifies the One Health approach that the university has implemented to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems and further highlights the support of the private sector in so doing.

FirstRand Namibia Foundation trustee, Dr Magda Awases said the donation serves to drive systematic change in education, deliver skills development, provide environmental protection, support health promotion, and encourage sport, arts, and culture.

Awases said they remain steadfast in their quest to ensure that the right of every person’s access to medical care is protected, while also ensuring that all precautions are taken to save the lives of all communities.

UNAM Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Professor Frednard Gideon said  that the equipment will be utilized at the School of Nursing for academic work-integrated learning and distributed to the respective UNAM campuses for the purpose of community outreach clinics and in the sick bays on campus.

Head of UNAM Cares, Dr Rachel Freeman conveyed her gratitude to FirstRand Namibia and Vaccines of Hope, a consortium of corporates that significantly contribute to financing and equipment for UNAM Cares to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinate communities across Namibia.

 

 

Hits: 4

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Health from the soil

Health from the soil

25 January 2013

Blood donation

Blood donation

18 October 2013

New report sounds the alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives

New report sounds the alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives

5 May 2021

FNB takes care of its employees

FNB takes care of its employees

13 May 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<