Namport to start talks with MSC subsidiary over new container terminal management

Posted by | Oct 18, 2022 |

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recently announced that it would start negotiating the concession agreement with Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), for managing the new container terminal at the Port of Walvis Bay.

Namport has been looking for a manager since 2019 when it commissioned the container terminal at N$4.2 billion.

The TIL won the bid to manage Namport’s new container terminal for 25 years from 2023, with Maritime Business and Transport Solutions (MBTS), an international consultancy firm, being appointed as a transactional advisor in the concession exercise.

According to the draft concession, TIL will pay an up-front take-on fee on the signing of the concession agreement and commit to specific increased volumes.

Namport chief executive officer, Andrew Kanime said in previous media statements that there is a provision for penalties chargeable in cases where the volume commitments are not met.

Kanime said the negotiations between Namport and TIL on the Concession Agreement would focus on detailed operational matters, including but not limited to the exact terms and conditions of the personnel to be taken over by the operator.

Kanime also said the negotiation and handover process is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua).

 

