New Agribank branch in Otjiwarongo underlines Otjozondjupa’ agricultural importance

Recognizing the importance of the Otjozondjupa region for red meat production, the Agricultural Bank of Namibia, or better known as Agribank, decided to do a major upgrade and revamp of its branch in Otjiwarongo.

The new refurbished branch was officially inaugurated last week Friday.

The Otjozondjupa Governor, Hon James Uerikua, applauded Agribank for its investment and commitment in the region, saying “the overhaul of this office is a welcome expression of the trust and confidence that Agribank has in the economic potential of this town and the entire Otjozondjupa region.”

The Governor called on Agribank as a public institution, to continue with its strategic role in contributing to food security, employment creation, and land reform.

Deputy chairperson of the bank’s Board, Ms Dagmar Honsbein said “as a development finance institution, we have laid a solid foundation to ensure that the bank’s impact is felt across the length and breadth of Namibia. We will continue to offer innovative financial solutions to both communal and commercial farmers, from production to value- addition.”

The bank’s Chief Executive, Dr Raphael Karuaihe said “over the past five years, Agribank has embarked on a journey, not only to transform the institution to become the pinnacle of corporate governance and service delivery efficiency but also to ensure that it plays a meaningful role in catalysing the transformation and growth of the agricultural sector, through the adoption of a clear strategic plan.”

The bank serves more than 2700 clients in the Otjozondjupa region, carrying a combined loanbook of over N$1.1 billion.

From the left, Bishop Wylie Upi, Agribank Otjiwarongo Branch Manager; Dr Raphael Karuaihe, Agribank Chief Executive; Dr Phanuel Kaapama, Agribank board member; Ms Dagmar Honsbein, Deputy Chairperson Agribank Board; Hon James Uerikua Governor of Otjozondjupa and Councillor Gottlieb Shivute, the Mayor of Otjiwarongo.

