Swakop and Walvis learners go birding again thanks to Rössing

For the first time in three years, learners from nine Swakopmund and Walvis Bay schools had the opportunity of a day’s birdwatching under the expert guidance of experienced birders.

Early on Friday 14 October, a large group of keen youngsters assembled at the Walvis Bay Lagoon for a field day around the lagoon to learn the difference between a whimbrel and a knot. This was the first time since 2019 that the birdwatching day again took place in nature. For two years, the event was reduced to digital encounter. Friday’s event also marked the 21st anniversary of the Rössing Uranium annual bird watching day for schools.

Speaking at the event, Rössing’s Manager Health, Safety, Environment, and Protection Services, Jacklyn Mwenze, said: “Rössing Uranium strives to be a leader in environmental stewardship in Namibia, as well as being a responsible corporate citizen. It is a great honour to contribute to the conservation of coastal birds in Namibia. This is a great opportunity to empower and impart knowledge into the leaders of tomorrow on the importance of our environment”.

She told the children that Rössing is fully aware of the impact mining has on the environment. “We are therefore committed to minimize the impact of our operations and contribute to biodiversity conservation on the land utilised by Rössing, as well as in the region where we operate.

In the past, Rössing Uranium has supported the Damara Tern fencing project to protect the breeding areas on the seaward dunes between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

“We have also supported the Seabird Rehabilitation Project which rehabilitates penguins along the Namibian coast. Rössing has also contributed to the Vultures Namibia project, we have played a part in Project Shine, a clean-up campaign with Swakopmund municipality and we are members of the Namibia Environmental and Wildlife Society.

