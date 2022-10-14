Select Page

Lutombi endorsed for top City of Windhoek job

Oct 17, 2022

The City of Windhoek recently announced the endorsement of Conrad Lutombi as their new Chief Executive Officer at their special Council meeting held on 12 October, following a recommendation from the interview panel.

The Municipal authority in a statement said the next step will be a written submission which will be made to the Minister of Urban and Rural Development for consideration and endorsement by Regulation 28 (3) of the Recruitment and Selection Regulation for Local Authority Councils: Local Authorities Act and Section 27 (1) of the Local Authority Act, 1992 (Act 23 of 1992).

“Therefore, while we understand the public’s interest in the appointment of Chief Executive Officer, we would like to request for patience while the process is reaching its natural conclusion,” said CoW.

The recruitment process was carried out by the Recruitment and Selection Regulation for Local Authority Councils: Local Authorities Act, Act 23 of 1992.

“We remain committed to making Windhoek a sustainable and caring city, while also improving the quality of life for all our residents by rendering efficient and effective municipal services,” they concluded.

 

