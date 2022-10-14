Namibia and Indonesia continue to cement relations

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo recently underlined the spirit of international cooperation carried out by Indonesia in different fora.

The Ambassador highlighted this during a Diplomatic Reception to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Indonesia on 13 October where he also praised Namibia for its assistance in supporting the diplomatic mission in the country.

The reception was attended by Jennely Matundu, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia as the Guest of Honour. It was estimated around 140 guests attended the event comprised including VVIP guests, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Local officials, entrepreneurs, media, Friends of Indonesia, and other guests.

According to Pratignyo for the last two years, the Embassy of Indonesia has facilitated various meetings between the two governments to enhance bilateral relations.

“In addition, the Embassy also encouraged the involvement of Namibian private sectors to build relations with relevant partners in Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the reception, the Embassy took the opportunity to display a series of cultural performances such as traditional dances, Aduh Manis and Reog Yogya, and the traditional musical instrument of Angklung performed by the staff of the Embassy and members of the Indonesian Ladies Association of the Embassy of Indonesia in Windhoek.

The main attraction of the cultural performance was Indonesia’s traditional costume fashion show. There were 9 traditional costumes from Java, Bali, Sumatra, Sulawesi, and Kalimantan, shown by the Embassy.

After entertaining cultural performances, the guests enjoyed a varied range of Indonesian foods. The Embassy served the authentic Indonesian dish of Gulai Daging (Meat Curry), Capcay (Stir Fried Vegetable), Nasi Goreng Udang (Prawn Fried Rice), Tempe Bacem (Tempeh cooked with Palm Sugar), and Sate Ayam (Chicken Satay). The mouth-watering dishes were completed with an assortment of culinary delights such as Rempeyek (Peanut Fritters), Lumpia (Spring Roll), Risoles Daging Asap (Smoked Beef Risoles), Pukis Coklat dan Pukis Keju (Chocolate and Cheese Pukis

Cake), and Lapis Surabaya (Layered Cake) as dessert.

H.E. Wisnu Edi Pratignyo with Guest of Honour, Hon. Jennely Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia

Hits: 1