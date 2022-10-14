MTF Academy celebrates the next generation of african storytellers as the class of 2022 graduates

Now in its third cohort, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has proven that the African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told.

This was made clear at the MTF Academy’s annual graduation event – where 57 students across three academies in West, East, and Southern Africa demonstrated the caliber of talent that exists in Africa.

Lucia Kim Hamunghete, Jose Carlos Amutenya, and Jerome Claasen represented Namibia as the new MTF Class of 2022 and through their hard work and dedication, they have developed skills that will help them achieve their filmmaking goals.

In addition to the students receiving qualifications accredited by the Academy’s three partner universities – University of Zambia, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and Pan Atlantic University in Nigeria – top graduates from each of the three academies were presented with the incredible opportunity to further their development with internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations.

“MultiChoice has been committed to upskilling the lives of Namibians through the MultiChoice Talent Factory and has seen six Namibians advance their careers in the creative industry,” said MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze.

“We would like to extend our heartful congratulations to the MTF Class of 2022 graduates for their dedication towards the year-long course and we are excited for them to use their newfound knowledge to empower and educate Namibians through the power of storytelling.”

The top graduates who were awarded an eight-week scholarship at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) are Melkamu Haile from Ethiopia, Lushinjilo Victor Kasanga from Zambia, and Adedamola Akapo from Nigeria. The top graduates awarded a two-week Bollywood internship, co-sponsored by Zee World are Emmanuel Horla Nuvor from Ghana, Audrey Egesa from Kenya, and Yvonne Feresu from Zimbabwe. Additionally, top graduates Oluwatoyosi Fowode from Nigeria, Kenneth Msanjila from Tanzania, and Larona Dichaba have been awarded with a two-week internship at a local film and TV production in South Africa.

Alongside the graduates’ family members, government officials, high commissioners, MTF partner organisations, and stakeholders also attended the illustrious graduation ceremony in support.

“MultiChoice congratulates the Class of 2022 on their achievements and looks forward to working alongside these talented graduates to bring uniquely African stories to homes and cinemas across the continent,” said MultiChoice Northern Africa Regional Director, Kobus Bezuidenhout.

The graduates also received congratulatory messages from various MTF Academy facilitators, as well as notable film and TV professionals including; Nigerian actors Mofe Duncan and veteran actors Onyebuchi Ojieh and Ayo Lijadu, Zambian producers Yoweli Chungu and Lawrence Thompson and Zambian actress Chichi Daisy, among others.

The MTF initiative has enjoyed continued success thanks to its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.

The MTF Academy provides a 12-month accredited programme in filmmaking. As part of their curriculum, the students participated in various courses under the tutelage of seasoned industry professionals from all over the continent, including Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer Appie Matere. The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature films, which will be launched on DStv local channels.

The graduates will soon enter the working world with deeper and more strategic insight into the film and TV business and take on the exciting challenge of re-shaping and re-telling African stories.

“We’re greatly inspired by the achievements of the Class of 2022 and are thankful for the various partnerships and stakeholders that made this success possible. To date, the MTF shared-value initiative is responsible for enriching the lives of over 170 African creatives since 2018, and MultiChoice is looking forward to sustaining this opportunity for more creatives in the future,” says MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe.

