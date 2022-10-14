Select Page

Finnish Embassy re-opens its library

The Embassy of Finland in Windhoek has opened their library again in honour of Aleksis Kiven’s Day or Finnish literature day, on 10 October.

The Embassy in a statement said that whether you like crime literature, romance, Swedish practice, fiction, non-fiction, or more information about Namibia, they have a heap of options for readers.

“Our library is currently in the Embassy lobby and you can borrow books from Monday to Thursday at 08:00 to 16:15 and from Friday from 08:00 to 13:15, but please notify your visit in advance by email and remember to mark your loan on our loan list and books have a loan of a month,” said the Embassy.

The Embassy further stated that 10 October is Aleksis Kiven paiva, a day is also known as the day of Finnish Literature, and this year they are celebrating it a bit differently, by re-opening the Embassy library.

 

