Telecom Namibia, NUST kick off Innovation Week

Telecom Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will host their Inaugural Hackathon and TN Innovation Week from Friday, 14 to 21 October.

Set to take place at the University’s High-Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS), the hackathon will see NUST students and Telecom Namibia staff members who see themselves as trailblazers, thought leaders, and/or innovative creators of digital solutions, battling it out to delve deep into the TN Customer Experience.

Through the Telecom and HTTPS hackathon, in particular, students and employees will be expected to create mobile or web-based applications to streamline, improve and create new digital customer interactions and experiences that contribute to the overall TN customer experience. This includes, but is not limited to; payments, service activation and ordering, fault reporting, theft prevention, and detection and customer engagement.

“We look forward to TN employees and NUST students coming together for a week of brainstorming and building digital solutions to address real-world business problems. With this initiative we aim to enhance and improve our image to be the preferred provider of ICT services,” Telecom Namibia’s CEO, Stanley Shanapinda said.

In addition, the event will serve as a platform for the official signing of the cooperation agreement between Telecom Namibia and HTTPS. The agreement aims to promote research, digitisation, innovation, technological and entrepreneurial excellence, and internationalization between the Parties as strategic partners in respect of the development of Namibia.

NUST’s Vice-Chancellor Erold Naomab, said enduring partnerships between government, industry, and academia are key to propelling the education sector to greater heights.

“The HTTPS is significant from a business perspective because it offers a unique environment for businesses including start-ups to increase their appetite for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but at the same mitigate the risks associated with the disruptive nature of 4IR,” Naomab added.

The event will also see the launch of the TN Innovations Champion Committee and participants will be exposed to a wealth of knowledge from presentations of leading industry CEOs and Executives.

Hits: 1