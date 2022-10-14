San Girls Soccer team receive equipment and training

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) with the support of the FNB Foundation handed over soccer gear to the San Girls Soccer team as part of their ‘Break the cycle project in Uitkoms, last week.

OYO said one of the components of the project has been to support the first San Girls Soccer team because besides playing soccer, it is a safe space for San girls to learn, work together, build a team and interact with the local nurse and local life skill teacher.

“We also encouraged the learners who are out of school to return to school and the learners who are still in the school received toiletries,” added OYO.

“Let us all work together in Uitkoms to make a difference and a warmest thank you to Njandee Amporo, Youth Development and Counselling Coordinator at OYO for his relentless support in the area and to the FNB Foundation for supporting this initiative,” emphasised OYO.

Brave Gladiators National Team Player, Memory Ndonga also came for three days to train the girls.

