Neglected Zambian Dry Port gets personal inspection from Head of State

Zambian president, HE Hakainde Hichilema this week visited the Port of Walvis Bay to inspect the Zambian Government’s dry port facility housed in the port compound. This was the Zambian president’s first visit to Walvis Bay.

He was part of a delegation led by the Director General of the National Planning Commission, Obeth Kandjoze, also including the chairperson of the Namport Board, Mrs Nangula Hamunyela.

Talking about the slow uptake of the dry port facility by the Zambian private sector, Hamunyela said “We want to urge the Zambian business community to amplify the use of this facility which can greatly streamline the cost of doing business by the Zambian market, through the Port of Walvis Bay as there would be great benefits from economies of scale from high volume throughput.”

The president heeded the call, saying “The state of the port, its infrastructure and handling facilities are crucial to make the port efficient and effective. It is your interest; it is our interest. We do not want the dry port to weigh down on operations within the port, although it has been ignored for a while now, but as a new government we are committed to look at the issues and make it more valuable to the port.”

The Head of State further called for all stakeholders to join hands and work together to embrace the Intra Africa Trade pact.

The delegation concluded its visit with a tour of the port as guests of the Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime.

The Zambian president, HE Hakainde Hichilema (right) earlier this week visited the Port of Walvis Bay. This was the presidents first visit to Walvis Bay and also the very first time that a Zambian Head of State has visited the port. Presenting the president with an aerial of the new container terminal, are from the left, the Director General of the National Planning Commission, Obed Kandjoze, the Chairperson of the Namport Board of Directors, Nangula Hamunyela and the Ports Authority’s Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime.

Hits: 10