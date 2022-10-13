Enhanced trade and investment paramount in Africa, says Geingob

The focus of a new Africa beyond consolidating peace and security is to promote rapid development and enhance trade and investment opportunities, President Hage Geingob said.

Geingob, who was speaking on Wednesday at the SWAiTEX 2022 Expo said while governance and macro-economic architectures are in place, there are still deficits in Africa’s socioeconomic architectures, and thus focus needs to be placed on issues such as food security, poverty eradication, and job creation.

Geingob added that industrial development should be at the core of Africa’s development integration agenda as it holds the key to the diversification of our economies.

“Industrialization will enable us to expand our productive capacity, which in turn, will help us make more efficient use of our natural resources so that we are able to create more employment opportunities for our people. In turn, as our economies become more sustainable, inclusive, and growth-oriented, this will enable us to effectively tackle the scourge of poverty and hunger,” the president said.

Entrepreneurs, promoters, and private investors play an instrumental role in enabling governments to achieve developmental aspirations, Geingob said.

“The SME sector has a huge potential to create wealth, and employment opportunities, and contribute to the social and economic development of our people. In this regard, I would like to see more regional, continental, and international participation at shows such as SWAiTEX,” he added.

