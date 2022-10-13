Select Page

Forsys seeks to increase its uranium mining activities in Namibia

Canadian mining company, Forsys Metals has applied for a second mining permit in Namibia to expand its uranium mining activities in the country.

The company in a recent statement said it has applied to the Ministry of Mines and Energy for a 25-year mining licence to develop its Namibplaas uranium deposit as part of its Norasa Uranium project in the country.

The Norasa project comprises wholly owned uranium deposits situated within the Valencia and Namibplaas sites.

The application was filed in the name of the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, Valencia Uranium.

Forsys holds a full 25-year Mining Licence (ML-149) for its Valencia deposit, which is valid until 2033. If the mining licence is granted for the Namibplaas deposit, this will add further resources to the Norasa project.

 

