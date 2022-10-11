Over 16,500 sanitary pads donated to disadvantaged girls on International Day of the Girl Child

In efforts to raise awareness of the challenges faced by many girls around the world, Capricorn Group employees, in their role as Changemakers, donated over 16 500 sanitary pads to more than 50 vulnerable young girls from orphanages and other vulnerable communities in Windhoek on 11 October, celebrated as the International Day of the Girl Child.

The day is an annual and internationally recognized observance, that empowers girls and amplifies their voices by creating awareness of their challenges.

The Capricorn Foundation receives numerous requests for financial assistance from projects who aim to support vulnerable girls with the production and supply of sanitary pads. Capricorn Group, therefore, recognized the increased plight of disadvantaged young girls in vulnerable communities, and their struggle to acquire sanitary pads, which often keeps them away from school a few days of the month.

Capricorn Group decided to use the International Day of the Girl Child as an opportunity to support Namibia’s Girl Child tangibly and called on their employees to donate sanitary pads and wipes. The aim was to ensure that the identified girls at the handover event received at least a year’s supply of sanitary pads from the donation drive, with the remaining pads being strategically handed out to the orphanages not present at the event. The run-up to the handover event saw many employees from the Group and its subsidiaries Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management, and Entrepo Holdings, going out of their way to purchase sanitary pads and towels to help keep a girl in school.

“Research shows that underprivileged girls can miss up to 50 days of school per year due to the lack of access to adequate feminine hygiene products. We, therefore, encouraged our employees, in support of our Group’s purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change, to not only avail their time to spend here today with the girls, but also to donate their resources to purchase these feminine hygiene products. This way we are all doing our part to support and empower a young girl,” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer: of Capricorn Foundation said.

The handover of the more than 16500 sanitary pads was accompanied by an afternoon filled with fun events and a hearty meal served for the girls, as well as an inspirational talk by Miss Namibia’s Second Princess, Diana Andimba.

“I feel like I am on cloud nine. I am happy to receive my pads for a whole year and happy to be here having some fun,” said one of the recipients of the pads.

Capricorn Group’s Changemaker programme has built a solid reputation for the Group as a Connector of Positive Change within the communities, and employees will continuously look for opportunities to bring about positive change in our communities and contribute to social welfare in Namibia.

