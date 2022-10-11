Namport donates classroom to Auuns Primary School

The Auuns Primary School received a newly constructed classroom, valued at N$190,000 on 11 October, donated by the Namibian Ports Authority, through their social arm the Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF).

The classroom for the Grade 7 learners, will provide a teaching and learning-enabling environment for the learners.

NSIF Trustee Member, Irene Simeon-Kurtz reaffirmed the continuous commitment of Namport towards addressing the social development needs of the Namibia communities through the prudent sharing of the Port Authority’s resources

Principal of Auuns Primary School, Christos Kalonda thanked Namport for always doing its utmost to meet the efforts of the government halfway and called on other corporates to follow NSIF’s remarkable example. “I will jealously guard the facility against any form of vandalism to ensure that we confer usable structures to the future learners of our esteemed Auuns Primary School,” added Kalonda.

Executive of Commercial Services at Namport Elias Mwenyo said this investment in education showcases the value the Fund places on the development of the Namibian children as its future seafarers, marine pilots, and engineers.

“With its overall objective for one of its pillars which is to provide quality education, the Fund aims to improve the knowledge of all Namibians including, but not limited, to classroom construction, provision of educational tools opportunities, and providing sanitization facilities to rural Namibian schools. The remaining pillars on which the Fund is premised include health, environment, and entrepreneurship,” concluded Mwenyo.

