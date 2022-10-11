Largest consignment of bulk coal export via the Port of Walvis Bay recorded

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recently handled the exportation of 48,000 tonnes of bulk coal destined for Germany, according to a statement from the company.

This is the largest consignment of bulk coal handled via the Port of Walvis Bay to date and this speaks directly to Namport’s commitment to providing world-class services to its clients and in so doing working towards attaining its vision of being the “Best Performing Seaports in Africa ́.

Speaking to Business Development Partner, Tautinge Festus, “these type of volumes handled at the Port of Walvis Bay indeed bears testimony to the unrelenting marketing and business development efforts that the port is pursuing vigorously, but more so due to the client’s confidence in the Port’s ability to handle their cargo safely and efficiently”.

The Namibian Ports Authority projects to handle 300,000 tonnes of bulk coal destined for different international markets within the next 12 months due to the increased demand experienced.

The largest shipment of bulk coal 30,000 tonnes was handled earlier this year at the Port of Walvis Bay.

The consignment which was stockpiled by Walvis Bay Bulk Terminal and the Bigen Kuumba Port Services Terminal originated from Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe and was transported via road.

