Select Page

DStv Namibia team comes second in Franchise Rugby 10s tournament

Posted by | Oct 12, 2022 |

DStv Namibia fought long and hard to emerge as second-place winners during the Franchise Rugby 10s tournament recently.

The games included top rugby players from around the country who competed over the course of October for the top spot. Diego Loubser, a Rehoboth Rugby team player and MultiChoice Namibia employee, said the tournament presented tough but exciting competition.

“What set the DStv team aside was our character and team spirit,” he noted. “We appreciate the fact that we were one of the best-kitted teams and very well organized. Thank you, DStv for making this happen.”

Diego Loubser with MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director Roger Gertze with the DStv rugby kit.

 

Hits: 1

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Top beach volleyball players primed for 2nd Timeout Beach Series

Top beach volleyball players primed for 2nd Timeout Beach Series

2 May 2017

Hefty boost for the Welwitschias

Hefty boost for the Welwitschias

27 February 2015

Youth Football League kicks off this weekend

Youth Football League kicks off this weekend

23 February 2017

Brave Warriors victories give nation hope – Coach

Brave Warriors victories give nation hope – Coach

19 October 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<