DStv Namibia team comes second in Franchise Rugby 10s tournament

DStv Namibia fought long and hard to emerge as second-place winners during the Franchise Rugby 10s tournament recently.

The games included top rugby players from around the country who competed over the course of October for the top spot. Diego Loubser, a Rehoboth Rugby team player and MultiChoice Namibia employee, said the tournament presented tough but exciting competition.

“What set the DStv team aside was our character and team spirit,” he noted. “We appreciate the fact that we were one of the best-kitted teams and very well organized. Thank you, DStv for making this happen.”

Diego Loubser with MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director Roger Gertze with the DStv rugby kit.

