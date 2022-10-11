Take up space, this is your world too-UNFPA Executive Director, Dr Kanem, on the International Day of the Girl

Executive Director of UNFPA, Dr. Natalia Kanem said a girl’s life should begin the way life should, as an open book in which she writes her own story, at the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl on 11 October.

She asked the question how many ten-year-old girls are able to look forward to realizing their full potential? “If she moves through life chapter by chapter, she is nurtured, encouraged, and supported, she has a greater chance of recognising that she deserves opportunities and options, of considering herself worthy and valued, and of participating in and contributing her gifts to the world,” said Dr. Kanem.

She said for it is these girls who grow up to become women making laws and making noise, breaking records and breaking barriers and inspiring movements and igniting change, from protesting to leading countries, they tell the next generation of girls: Take up space. This is your world too.

“Yet, for the moment a girl takes her first breath, she is already at a disadvantage simply because she was born a girl. Globally, almost twice as many girls aged 15 to 19 are not in employment, education or training compared to boys the same age,” she emphasised.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, and climate change are increasing the threats girls face and before the pandemic, 100 million girls were projected to be at risk of child marriage over the next 10 years, pandemic-related poverty and education disruptions have added 10 million more girls to that figure, therefore for girls in humanitarian settings, these risks are even greater.

“We must act with urgency and commitment to end child marriage and we must tackle its root cause, gender inequality. If all girls completed secondary school, child marriage would fall by 66%. By investing in quality education, ensuring decent work for women, and dismantling harmful gender norms and stereotypes, we can give girls the future they deserve,” added Dr. Kanem

She further added that they are making headway and there are some positive stories to tell, which include.

In 2021, the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage and its partners provided almost 2.6 million adolescent girls with life skills and comprehensive sexuality education, which empowers them to make choices about their bodies and future. UNFPA engaged nearly 16 million people in dialogues on child marriage, the rights of adolescent girls and the importance of gender quality and they have worked to improve access to school and to adolescent-friendly health services.

There are more than 600 million adolescent girls globally, who have hopes to fulfill and dreams to realize and every single one can commit to being their ally and champion.

Hits: 1