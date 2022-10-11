Wildlife Resorts introduces new revised accommodation rates

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has embarked on a Southern African Development Community (SADC) and domestic reward plan that offers lower prices for accommodation to locals and those in SADC countries.

The revised rates are valid for new bookings from 1 November 2022 to 31 October 2023, and grant everyone the opportunity to visit resorts and explore what Namibia has to offer, NWR spokesperson, Nelson Ashipala said.

“Resort prices have often forced visitors not to fully experience the flora and fauna that is in Namibia. Being the only company allowed to operate in parks, ensuring affordable prices is not only an obligation but a must, as it gives a great chance to view wildlife in their natural habitat and create great experiences,” he added.

According to Ashipala, with the new prices, NWR can confidently claim to have the country’s lowest prices.

“With the release of the latest SADC and domestic rates, citizens can now travel to some of Namibia’s best resorts at a fee as low as N$660 per person upon presentation of a Namleisure discount card, including dinner and breakfast,” he said.

Ashipala meanwhile said for the high-end resorts under the Eco category, such as Sossus Dune Lodge and Dolomite, the fees start from N$1,440 per person with the Namleisure card.

“The general public is encouraged to obtain an NWR Namleisure Card in order to qualify for various discounts at all of our resorts. These discounts do not only stop at 50% off accommodation but include 25% off meals and activities.

This grants everyone the opportunity to get the chance to visit our resorts and explore what our beautiful country has to offer,” he concluded.

