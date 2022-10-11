UNAM renew MoU with the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed to continue cooperation and explore further opportunities to support local sustainable development, between the University of Namibia and the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences.

This is an extension of their five-year MoU and both parties have committed to mutual collaboration in key areas.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Namibia, Prof. Kenneth Matengu said that food security is particularly important for the country.

“Namibia is a very arid area so the issue of precision agriculture is very important. The use of less water, less land but high yields, is something that we are dedicated to focusing on,” said Matengu.

Rector of the Inland Norway University of Applied Science, Prof. Svenkerud said all universities have something to learn from each other, and to move forward, the wealth of expertise that exists across the globe must be acknowledged and shared.

The areas of collaboration include teacher training, tourism, forestry, wildlife-human interaction, agribusiness, agriculture value chain, veterinary medicine, and the one health concept that could aid food security in the country.

The two institutions have agreed to enhance innovation and capacity building through knowledge exchange as well as learning opportunities for staff and students.

