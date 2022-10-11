TransNamib’s rail safety campaign started this week

Rail operator, TransNamib on Tuesday announced the start of the rail safety week from 10 to 14 October, themed “Be Vigilant around the tracks, trains are fast but slow to stop”.

The campaign reaches out to motorists, learners, pedestrians, truck drivers, communities living near the railway tracks, and the communities TransNamib operates in country-wide, the rail operator said in a statement.

The week-long safety campaign is a joint commemoration of the Southern African Railway Association (SARA) formed in 1996 to promote the business interests of the regional railways within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). In 2019 SARA resolved to set aside a week every year in October to raise awareness of railway safety and to ensure joint regional advocacy for safe railway operations and conformity to the agreed SADC/SARA Railway Safety Standards.

TransNamib’s safety campaign supports the business strategic pillars namely; “Organizational Excellence”, which deals with internal Processes linked to best practices in the industry and business landscape. Thus, the awareness campaign complements the focus on Safety & Environmental Care. People injured or killed on our railway tracks are often breadwinners in their families and important contributors to the economy at large.

“Our main event will be staged at Walvis Bay at the Weigh Bridge which is strategically selected because trucks continue to drive into the Usakos TransNamib station from Arandis. The aim is to sensitize drivers about the downhill slope and the use of the arrestor bed. Our business partners such as the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, Municipality, NamPort, and Road Authority will form part of the event,” the statement added.

According to TransNamib’s safety report, during the Financial Year 2021/22, 11 level crossing accidents were recorded, eight people were injured, and 11 damaged infrastructure incidents with no fatalities were reported.

“Rail Safety education is directly linked to our Corporate Social Responsibility. As the railway operator, we are responsible to educate and alert the public to keep safe around the railway network of 2687 km route, and level crossings”, Executive: Corporate Services, Mr. Mberipura Hifitikeko.

