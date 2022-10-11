Select Page

Namibia, Qatar discuss importance of skills development in the oil and gas sector

Posted by | Oct 11, 2022 |

Namibia aims to acquire assistance from Qatar to ensure the development of a National Petroleum Development Strategy, an official said on Monday.

Namibia also aims to have the best policies to ensure the effective management of capital that will be acquired from oil and gas exploration and production, the Ministry of Mines and Energy spokesperson, Andreas Simon said in a statement following a courtesy visit by Saad Bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs in the State of Qatar, to his counterpart, Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy in Windhoek on Monday.

According to Simon, Qatar will also assist in areas of environmental management.

Simon said during the visit the two government officials discussed matters about the importance of skills development in the Namibia oil and gas sector, shareholding structures, timelines, and activities before possible production.

Al Kaabi meanwhile also alluded to the importance of fast and effective governance processes and systems.

He further touched on the importance of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts which would require close management when realizing exploration and ultimately production.

 

