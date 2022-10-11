Select Page

Windhoek City Municipality to commence with road construction on Jason Hamutenya Nadadi Street at the intersection

The City of Windhoek has announced to its residents, the construction works they have planned on Jason Hamutenya Nadadi Street at the intersection with ebony Street in Avis. The City said the construction works will start on 26 October 2022 and will end on 24 February 2023.

“No road will be closed off during this stage of construction, but temporary traffic signals will be erected on Ebony Street and Andires De Wet Street in both directions, therefore construction vehicles are using ebony Street and Jason Hamutenya Nadadi Street for access to and from the site,” they added.

CoW said motorists need to be cautious on this section of the road and should adhere to the temporary traffic signals which will be put up during the construction period. “We urge all road users to adhere to the traffic signals and speed restrictions around the construction area and we apologise for any inconvenience while the necessary construction work is being completed,” concluded the City.

For inquiries contact, Contract Management Martha Ndemumana at 061 290 3580 or Engineer Erastus Haludilu.

 

