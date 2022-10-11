Haval H6 hybird electric derivative arrives on local shores

The very popular Haval H6 SUV range has just been expanded by another derivative, this time a hybrid electric going under the banner, Haval H6 HEV, which simply stands for hybrid electric vehicle.

This technology is not cheap. While the conventional side of the power train is only a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine, it enters the market around the N$700,000 mark. But don’t be deceived by the modest displacement, the engine still packs a hefty 179 kW output and a potent 530 Nm torque.

The hybrid configuration is frugal on juice, registering only 5.2 litre per 100 km in controlled tests. The combination also drastically reduces the car’s carbon foot print.

Every feature, from the LED headlights and shiny black accents to the rear spoiler and wide sunroof, tells the owner that the HAVAL H6 HEV is progress personified.

Other prominent features include 19 inch alloy rims, keyless entry, a colour instrument panel, large touch-screen system display, 360 degree cameras and seven airbags.

Standard operational cover comes in the form of a comprehensive 5-year/60,000km service plan and a 5-year/100,000km factory warranty. On the electrical side, Haval offers an 8-year/100,000km battery warranty.

The Pupkewitz GWM/Haval Dealer Principal, Bianca Weakley reminded prospective owners that Haval is continuously growing as a brand, visible everywhere on streets and roads in cities and towns. “We want our customers to know they have the support they need before, during and after the sale,” she said.

