Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 10 October 2022

Posted by | Oct 11, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 10 October 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam stopped on 24 Sept 2022.

** Transfer from Omatako Dam continues with small pumps only.

*** Since 18 July 2022, water was transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

 

Hits: 2

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

30 May 2014

30 May 2014

29 May 2014

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 11 January 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 11 January 2013

11 January 2013

Weekly weather overview and short term outlook to Friday 20 December 2019

Weekly weather overview and short term outlook to Friday 20 December 2019

16 December 2019

Weather 04 December 2015

Weather 04 December 2015

4 December 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<