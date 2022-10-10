Okahandja to get open market stalls by end of month courtesy of MTC

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd (MTC) is building open market stalls in the town of Okahandja to the tune of N$200,000 to help stimulate entrepreneurial actions and promote self-employment for at least 25 micro-entrepreneurs in the garden town.

This intervention by MTC in collaboration with the Okahandja Municipality is currently underway and will be completed by the end of October.

“One of the focus areas for our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is SME development and job creation. Joblessness is a huge problem and we need to help create platforms and/or facilities that promote and encourage self-employment, especially among the youth. The fact is, our job market does not have the capacity to absorb all of us. Hence the need to be creative and find ways to create employment for ourselves. We are therefore proud that MTC as a responsible corporate citizen, through our CSI, we are able to help construct market stalls to encourage SME activities within the town of Okahandja,” said Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs, and Marketing Officer.

Known for its commitment to various community causes under its’ CSI banner, Ekandjo highlighted “to date, and in addition to the CSI leg of SME development and job creation, we are also committed to contributing to the socio-welfare in areas such as housing, environment, education, food security, and health. The point really is to exercise good governance – where an entity recognizes and embraces its social responsibility in the community within which it operates.”

While urging the youth to be innovative in their entrepreneurial efforts, Ekandjo, indicated that MTC is studying the viability of more possible initiatives for youth empowerment and job creation as part of the company’s CSI initiatives.

Okahandja municipality Chief Executive Officer Alphons Tjitombo enthused: “The assistance from MTC complements our strategic goals of promoting business growth, infrastructure development, and more economic activities in our town. We aim to reduce unemployment, and the open market is great for youth Empowerment in the SME sector at large. Additionally, as a town, we want to position Okahandja as a suitable destination for industrial investors.”

