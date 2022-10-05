Mariental Abattoir resumes operations

The Hartlief Group today announced that Mariental Abattoir (formerly known as Farmers Meat Market) will commercially resume operations this month after its closure in August 2020.

The abattoir that was officially taken over by O&L through the Hartlief Group was closed due to the low availability of sheep.

According to a statement issued this week, the resumption of the abattoir will not only ensure a market for small stock producers with improved price points but will also create employment opportunities in the Hardap region.

Günther Ling, Managing Director of the Hartlief Group said the re-opening and the regional and anticipated international certification of the abattoir is a significant achievement, not only for Hartlief and the O&L Group but for Namibian small stock farmers and the country at large.

“This route to market for Namibian producers allows us to become an international player and export our quality Namibian lamb with pride. This new business will also enable us to better meet the need to become food secure,” Ling added.

The export abattoir which currently awaits certification to export internationally will officially start with local and regional supply and is expected to send its first shipment to Norway in November 2022.

Obtaining export status enables Mariental Abattoir to capitalize on the lucrative, unexplored international market as well as SADC and potentially the bigger African market.

Hits: 4