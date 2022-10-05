Berlin Energy Agency looking for collaboration opportunities in the energy sector

The Berlin Energy Agency (BEA), an agency responsible for electricity distribution and other energy solutions in Berlin, is in Windhoek looking for collaborative opportunities in the energy sector.

BEA engaged with the City of Windhoek’s department of electricity last week on possible collaborative opportunities in the energy sector under the framework of the Windhoek-Berlin partnership.

Chief Executive Officer of BEA, Michael Geisler said they are looking for partnerships in the renewable energy sector and for lessons on how other cities are implementing it.

“We are also looking at the best ways to integrate electric cars into their power pool by establishing accessible Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Berlin,” added Geisler.

Geisler was also joined by BEA Head of International Division Palrmira Berzal and they both agreed that is particularly interested in renewable energy and how to convince people who are using electricity to convert to renewable energy.

City of Windhoek Chief Engineer: Systems and Protection in the Electricity Department, Petrus Johannes said they are committed to renewable energy generation and Council has a renewable energy policy that aims at harnessing the use of renewable energy in Windhoek.

“We are busy establishing a 25-megawatt renewable energy plant in Windhoek and we are also looking at ways of embracing electric cars because currently we only have two EV charging stations, located at UN House and the Groove Mall,” added Johannes.

The visit came as Namibia seeks to put itself on the map as a world leader in green hydrogen and renewable energy.

The Windhoek-Berlin partnership, which was signed in April 2000, is part of the historic relationships established under the Namibia-German friendship, and it was under this venture that collaboration was formed between the City of Windhoek and Berlin Wasser Pty LTD to run the Goreangab Water, Reclamation Plant.

