FNB refreshes its brand, introduces new features

FNB on Friday unveiled a new logo, and brand upgrade for the FNB website and the FNBApp to provide an easy, safe, and helpfully enhanced experience to customers.

FirstRand Namibia Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Eagles the new positioning and new look across the company, marking another major milestone in the 115 years evolution of FNB as a people’s bank in Namibia.

“With a fresh- and forward-looking approach to the market, FNB Namibia is focused on being a one-stop, solutions-driven company that embraces change, invests in innovation, and seeks out new effective and efficient solutions for customers every day. Essentially, customers who are on this journey with us know, when change happens, we can help,” she said.

Speaking at the launch event for the brand refresh held at the FNB Head office, FNB Namibia CEO, Erwin Tjipuka explained that providing ‘Intuitive Help’ to customers challenges the bank to see the whole customer, their circumstances, their dreams, their potential, and inspires FNB Namibia to build contextual solutions that help customers deliver to their goals, even before they have thought of it.

“Over time, we have definitely not only embraced change but have begun to actively seek it out and innovate and deliver contextual solutions that delight customers. Change is as much a part of our DNA as is being Helpful. In pro-actively managing and embracing change together – our customers’ success has been our success too” he added.

FNB’s new branding, launched in Windhoek on 7 October will be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks.

From left; FirstRand Namibia Group Board Member Peter Grüttemeyer, FirstRand Namibia Group CMO Tracy Eagles, FNB Namibia CEO Erwin Tjipuka, and FirstRand Namibia Group CEO Conrad Dempsey reveal the refreshed logo.

Hits: 7