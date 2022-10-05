Select Page

Namibia, Zambia cement intent to develop oil and gas pipeline – Pipeline envisioned to supply 100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day

Posted by | Oct 7, 2022 |

Namibia, Zambia cement intent to develop oil and gas pipeline – Pipeline envisioned to supply 100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day

Namibian and Zambian officials on Thursday inked an agreement to facilitate a private sector-led infrastructure development project.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed in Swakopmund by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, and Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala aim to build an oil and gas pipeline from the port of Walvis Bay to Zambia.

“If executed as planned, this project has the potential to unblock economic potential, not only for Namibia and Zambia; but for the SADC region as a whole. This project will be a great example of regional cooperation as envisaged by the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan,” said Alweendo in a statement.

This plan calls for more collaboration and less competition among the member countries. As a region, we need to go far, he added.

“As we all know one of the biggest challenges we have on the African continent is access to energy, where more than 600 million Africans do not have access to energy. What we have on the continent is energy poverty. One of the contributing factors to the energy poverty we are all experiencing is the lack of energy transport infrastructure,” he noted.

According to Alweendo, gas will become the most important source of energy on the continent, and therefore having a gas pipeline to transport the gas more efficiently will be critical.

“It is one thing to sign an MoU and it is another thing to ensure that it is implemented. The MoU makes provision for a joint technical committee that will be responsible to work with the private sector in identifying the exact assistance that will be needed. We urge those who will be serving on the technical committee to work diligently and to make it happen,” he said.

Speaking at the inking event, Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Peter Chibwe Kapala said the Inter-Governmental MoU sets the intention of the two governments to support and facilitate the implementation of the private sector-led Namibia- Zambia Multi–Product Petroleum and Natural Gas Pipelines Project (NAZOP).

“The NAZOP Pipelines system, when completed, is envisioned to supply 100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day of refined petroleum products in Namibia and Zambia. The NAZOP pipelines systems are also targeting supplying other countries in the SADC Region,” he said, adding that in developing the project to take it to bankability, the promoters will be conducting technical and economic feasibility studies.

The MoU was inked on the back of the 10th session of the Namibia-Zambia joint permanent commission of cooperation, which concluded on Thursday.

 

Hits: 2

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Trophy hunters may continue to advertise on social media – for now. Industry suggests several remedies

Trophy hunters may continue to advertise on social media – for now. Industry suggests several remedies

11 July 2018

Whither Meatco?

Whither Meatco?

10 August 2012

Export levy on minerals set for Q1

Export levy on minerals set for Q1

2 March 2012

Daily liquidity of commercial banks surges since 9th April

Daily liquidity of commercial banks surges since 9th April

21 April 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<