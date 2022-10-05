MTC continues with fibre deployment – 475km covered to date

Digital enabler, MTC’s N$100 million investment has to date deployed 475km of fibre for the backbone to its sites, to alleviate the congestion currently experienced by users.

This is in areas of Pionierspark Ext 1, Dorado Park, Olympia, Kleine-Kuppe, and in the coastal suburb of Langstrand. This is in addition to areas such as Elisenheim, Ambrose Village (Kleine Kuppe), Grace Court (Khomasdal), and Auas Breeze (Cimbebasia), MTC said in a statement this week.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate, and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo, stated that the above areas can now apply and enjoy the reliable SpectraHome packages.

“This development answers the long wait for reliable connectivity, while also smoothening the company’s journey of creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders through innovative digital solutions and a high-performance culture,” said Ekandjo.

Currently, we are running a “refer- a friend” campaign, whereby a current Spectra subscriber refers a friend – who in turn if he/she signs up for Spectra Home services, the referring subscriber will be rewarded, added Ekandjo

This campaign is available to all Spectra Home Subscribers and is currently running until the 21st

of December 2022.

The speed and bandwidth capabilities of Spectra range between 5 to 50Mbps speed depending on the package selected, which is provisioned for UNLIMITED. This means more rapid access to all your data and applications while ensuring your home has seamless uploading and downloading for home entertainment, live streaming, smart home functionalities, and any other internet-based requirements and communications.

Regarding plans, MTC plans to continue with the fiber to the home in various towns (Windhoek /Swakopmund/Walvisbay), supported by additional back-bone expansions to the towers.

