Focusing on youth development in agriculture

Hosted at the recently concluded Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition is a collaboration between Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster.

In its fourth year, the initiative provides school learners between grades 9 and 11 with the necessary skills and knowledge to feed and judge stud animals on the farm and in show rings, focusing on the Simbrah and Simmentaler cattle breeds.

The Programme’s Leader, Christo van Zyl, said that 23 schools were invited across the country, of which 16 schools participated. “In total, 20 learners made it to the national youth judging competition during the Windhoek show,” said van Zyl.

All candidates attended a prejudging course before the judging competition. “The judging course mainly comprises the cattle’s basic anatomy and composition. It also includes the rules of show associations, the role of the show stewards, feed management of show animals, and the preparation and taming of animals for show purposes,” said van Zyl. “We are proud of this competition and thank Bank Windhoek for their unwavering support in this worthy investment,” he said.

Danelle Bronkhorst won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted on Thursday, 29 September 2022. Sienta-Mari van Rooyen won second place, while Chané Janse van Vuuren and Dawn van Niekerk shared third place.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, congratulated the participants, especially the winners. “We are delighted to see that the female participants have been doing well over the past few years and are not surprised to see four top female winners this year,” she said.

​Bronkhorst was over the moon with her achievement. “I am overwhelmed with the win. I am glad that the hard work and effort paid off,” she said. Bronkhorst and her fellow winners, who are passionate about agriculture, thanked Bank Windhoek for the opportunity and urged the Bank to continue supporting the agricultural youth competition.

