PDM to construct open market for informal traders in Havana

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Party will be constructing an open market on Erf 142 near the Havana 4way, to provide suitable trading space to 57 traders currently operating on the Enias Peter Nanyemba road reserve.

The Party wants to make sure that the provision of trading infrastructures will ensure that traders have access to clean water and ablution facilities, a statement released said.

“We also want to make sure that traders are protected from harsh weather conditions while allowing traders to generate income in a regulated and safe environment,” the statement added.

This development was approved by the Municipal Council of Windhoek (CoW) for the Party to construct the market for the traders, operating along the former Monte Christo Road in Havana.

