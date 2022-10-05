Namibia’s cybersecurity remains one of the best in the world, even with some glitches – MICT

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology recently confirmed that the interruptions experienced by all the .na domains were because of a glitch that only affected the routing of data traffic.

The Ministry said Namibia has been under constant attack from the hacker world, this glitch is not one of them.

“We understand that all domains ending with .na were affected, whether private or public and there was no breach of any other platform,” said the Ministry.

They further explained that they are in contact with the Registrar of the .na domain to ensure that any possible harm is detected soonest, through the Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN).

“To that end, affected parties should report any suspicious activities to CRAN and we want to confirm that Namibia’s cybersecurity remains one of the best in the world,” concluded the Ministry.

