Welwitschias to face Griquas in Dr. Hage Geingob Cup

The national rugby union team, Welwitschias will lock horns with the South African rugby union team, the Griquas in the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup scheduled for 5 November.

This was revealed at the launch of the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup, which is played to honour and celebrate President Geingob as well as his contribution to the overall development of sport and the youth.

Digital Enabler, MTC at the launch announced its sponsorship of N$1.6 million for the event.

“Sport as a catalyst for development can bring forth many advantages and opportunities in an otherwise neglected and less cared for the sector of society, namely our youth. Therefore, our involvement in the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup since time immemorial is our contribution towards socio–positivity and impact contributions to society,” said, John Ekongo, on behalf of MTC.

Traditionally taking the form of a football tournament, the 2021 edition saw football activities canceled, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and event sponsors instead directed funds towards donations to vulnerable communities across the country.

