Zambia remains important bilateral Namibian partner – official

Zambia remains one of Namibia’s important bilateral partners, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said Wednesday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said on the occasion of political and diplomatic consultations for the 10th session of the Namibia-Zambia joint permanent commission of cooperation said Zambia is an important trade link for Namibia in the SADC region.

“Of all the dry Ports at the port of Walvis Bay, the Zambian dry port, is the most active in terms of volumes. Containerized imports continue to account for over 60 percent of all transit cargo via the dry port at Walvis Bay, she added.

“As a consequence of our joint commission mechanism, we have jointly recorded common achievements such as the completion of the Trans-Caprivi Highway, Katima Mulilo-Sesheke Bridge on the Zambezi River, and the Livingstone-Sesheke Road, all of which have facilitated the export of goods through the port of Walvis Bay at a faster speed,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further noted that the two nations will ink an agreement on the cooperation in facilitating private sector development and implementation of an oil products and natural gas pipeline project, (NAZOP), from Walvisbay to Zambia, which will create value chains and employment.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Stanley Kakubo at the event, said the joint permanent commission of cooperation framework provides an opportunity for the two countries to foster cooperation in various sectors of the economies.

“We, therefore, need to utilize this platform to its fullest extent so as to consolidate our bilateral ties; promote trade and investment, and ensure that economic growth and development benefits trickle down to the ordinary citizens at the grassroots level in our two countries,” he said.

Three ministers’ picture: from left to right: Hon. Stanley Kakubo, Minster of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Zambia; Hon. Netumbo-Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; and Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy of Namibia .

