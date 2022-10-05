Research Commission appoints Balie as Manager: Innovation and Industrial Research

The National Commission on Research, Science, and Technology (NCRST) has announced the appointment of Grant Balie as Manager: Innovation and Industrial Research (IIR), effective 1 October.

NCRST said Baile brings a wealth of experience to his new role of facilitating the development of various innovation programs and co-creation platforms.

“His key responsibilities are to manage and develop innovation and value-adding research in accordance with section 2 (d) of the Research Science and Technology Act 2004 (Act 23 of 2004), to facilitate the achievement of the objectives of the National Program on RSTI as well as to fulfill objectives relevant to the National Policies,” they added.

They further explained that Balie is no stranger to the NCRST, because prior to this role, he held the position of Senior Technologist at the NCRST from 3 August 2014 until 30 September 2022. “He is a graduate from the University of Stellenbosch in Human Life Science, majoring in Bio Chemistry, Genetics, Physiology and Psychology,” emphasised the NCRST.

The Commission has urged the public in joining them to congratulate Balie on his well-deserved appointment and wishing him every success in his new role. “Balie can be reached at [email protected] or via phone at 061 431 7000,” they concluded.

