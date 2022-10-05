How to incorporate gaming in to the education system

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a public talk on 06 October at 19:00 by Tutaleni Ilonga on, How to Gamify the Namibian Education System.

Ilong will be talking about Gamification vs Education, the traditional teaching methods vs modern teaching methods, the benefits of gamifying education in Namibia, and how we can introduce gamification into education.

Tutaleni Ilonga said he is a game designer, content creator, project manager, and founder of TL Studios Entertainment. “I am the first Namibian game developer to ever host a Global Game Jam and Game Jam Plus event in Namibia and we are also working on a curriculum for Game Design in Namibia,” added Ilonga.

Ilonga also said they are aiming to not only create a game development market in Namibia but also create a market where everyone can benefit financially. “I am also the co-founder of Game Jam Africa a platform designed to help foster game development in Africa and organize events that promote filming and game development competitions,” concluded Ilonga.

