Rhinos poached this year up to 55 – Ministry receives N$ 21.7 million worth of equipment to assit in poaching

A total of 55 rhinos have been poached to date this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) said Wednesday, adding that the current statistics are deeply concerning.

This is compared to a figure of 44 rhinos in 2021, however, 36 people have been arrested for rhino-related cases this year, compared to 80 in 2021, the MEFT Minister Pohamba Shifeta highlighted on the occasion of the handover of 10 vehicles, park management and law enforcement equipment funded by the Integrated National Park Management II (NamParks V & Covid-19 Fund) and Integrated Wildlife Protection (IWPP) projects.

“As for elephants, two have been poached so far this year compared to 8 in 2021. 58 people have been arrested for elephant-related cases this year, compared to 98 in 2021,” he added.

Shifeta also noted that 8 live pangolins have been seized so far this year compared to 21 in 2021; 24 pangolin skins have been seized this year compared to 66 skins in 2021, while 48 suspects have been arrested in connection with pangolin-related cases this year, compared to 129 in 2021.

“The support we are receiving today will continue to make a measurable, tangible difference towards augmenting current law enforcement and conservation initiatives,” he said, adding that the consignment of critical equipment worth approximately N$ 21.7 million from projects of the MEFT funded by the German government through KfW.

Meanwhile, the consignment that includes ten 4×4 off-road vehicles, water maintenance equipment, camping equipment, wildlife monitoring equipment, predator transport crates, workshop tools, equipment for spatial monitoring and reporting, and IT equipment will significantly support efforts to protect wildlife and manage our National Parks efficiently and effectively, he concluded.

