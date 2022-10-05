Twoobii – Sowing Seeds at the Windhoek Show

The Q-KON Namibia team recently engage with people who could benefit from advances in satellite connectivity at the Windhoek Show.

Demonstrations of satellite connectivity were conducted throughout the Windhoek Show at the Twoobii mobile trailer, which was set up by the cattle entrance for the duration. Show visitors – and especially farmers – could see for themselves how modern satellite connectivity solutions could easily be integrated into their operations to provide a frontline or backup communications system.

Communicating effectively is one of many challenges that farmers face in Namibia’s beautiful but often unforgiving landscapes. Farmers rely on the timeous relay of data (such as weather updates or produce prices) to make vital operational and business decisions. Having reliable, failsafe communication options in the event of a natural disaster is also vital for farmers living far from the nearest source of help.

As such, there was a great deal of interest in the Twoobii demonstrations, as well as in the provision of complimentary Wi-Fi on the stand during the Windhoek Show.

“I greatly enjoyed meeting the many Windhoek Show visitors who stopped by the Twoobii mobile trailer and having the chance to explain our Smart Satellite Services to them,” commented Manfred Engling, Managing Director of Q-KON Namibia. “It was a privilege to be given this opportunity to create awareness of our broadband/Wi-Fi offering, and I’d like to thank everyone who stopped by the trailer,” he added.

Hits: 3