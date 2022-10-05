New cloud financial management platform enters Namibia

Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, launched Sage Intacct in Namibia, Botswana, and Mauritius today.

Following a successful introduction in South Africa in 2020, Sage business partners in Namibia, Botswana, and Mauritius are ready to help Sage customers unlock the power and value of this financial management platform with sales and implementation expertise

The award-winning cloud financial management solution provides finance teams with the insights and automation they need to keep pace with the demands of running a business in an ever-expanding digital environment.

Vice President, Medium Business for Sage Africa & Middle East, Gerhard Hartman said the expansion into Mauritius, Namibia, and Botswana demonstrates the company’s commitment to the regions, by creating customers for life and adding value to their businesses.

“By enabling the business to work anytime, anyplace, and anywhere, Sage Intacct frees finance teams time to focus on the business and strategic, data-driven decision-making. This solution sets a new standard for finance leaders on their journey to drive digital transformation, all in the cloud,” Hartman said.

