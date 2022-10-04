Urban Café Radio launches DStv and GOtv audio platforms

MultiChoice Namibia launched Urban Café Radio on its DStv and GOtv audio platforms, as part of its effort to continually increase local content.

The radio station, which offers a soulful mix of contemporary music that reflects the lives of the predominantly urban listener, can be heard on DStv channel 876 and GOtv channel 316 at no extra cost to customers.

“Namibians have a large appetite for locally conceived content which tells our stories, whether in an audio or visual form. With the launch of Urban Café Radio on our platforms, we are proud to fill the needs of our consumer base while empowering the nation at large,” said MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze.

Urban Café Radio’s creative and production manager, Tafanji Nyirenda said the milestone has accorded them the opportunity to reach and interact with the rest of Namibia on a broader audience basis.

“The two platforms (DStv and GOtv) and their broader audience reach, will in return make the radio station sustainable and contribute positively to the Namibian economy. We are glad to be part of MultiChoice Namibia’s objective, which is to empower and uplift Namibian content producers and Namibian broadcasters,” Nyirenda added.

The station will be accessible to all Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access customers as well as GOtv SUPA, MAX, Plus, Value and Lite customers.

