Namibia -Zambia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to commence this week

Namibia will host the 10th Session of the Namibia-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in Swakopmund, Namibia from 5 to 6 October.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation will co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Session, with Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia.

The 10th Session of the Joint Commission is expected to review the implementation of bilateral agreements and memoranda of cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and commerce; agriculture; fisheries; transport; education and training; youth; sport and culture; amongst others.

The two Ministers are also expected to exchange views on issues of mutual concern and interest at the regional, continental, and multilateral fora. Namibia is the current Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, while Zambia is the Incoming Chair.

During the 10th Session of the Joint Commission, Honourable Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy and his Zambian counterpart, Peter Kapala, are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on the Construction of a Natural Gas Pipeline Project (NAZOP) from Zambia to Walvis Bay.

The Zambian Ministerial delegation is also expected to visit the Port of Walvis Bay, particularly NAMPORT, the Oil Storage Facility and the Dry Port of Zambia, built on land donated by the Namibia. The Dry Port of Zambia has not only made the Zambia sea-linked, but also been a key contributor to the increased import and export volumes at Port of Walvis Bay.

Hits: 2