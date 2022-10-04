RFS Administrators take shape

Retirement Fund Solutions changed its name to RFS Administrators to comply with FIMA regulations.

Marthinuz Fabianus, Managing Director of RFS Administrators said pension fund structures have undergone substantial changes over the past 23 years with the rise in more individual member-focused options, as opposed to group-focused needs.

“The increase in regulatory reporting, requirements, and oversight over the past 10 years has been unprecedented. More recently the industry is seeing a move of stand-alone pension funds into umbrella fund arrangements, to reduce costs and to deal with the regulatory demands,” Fabianus said.

