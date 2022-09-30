Select Page

Petrol price to decrease by N$1 this week

Posted by | Oct 4, 2022 |

Petrol price to decrease by N$1 this week

The price of petrol will decrease by N$1 per litre, while the diesel price will remain unchanged on 05 October, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced.

The new fuel prices will become N$20.08 per litre for petrol and will remain N$22.12 per litre for diesel.

This comes as the ministry recorded a combination of a high over-recovery on petrol and a low under-recovery on diesel, namely an over-recovery of N$2.34 cents per litre on petrol and an under-recovery of about N$0.33 cents per litre on diesel.

“The ministry recognises that the situation in the international oil market is steadily improving for the better, although geopolitical instability and market volatilities might continue to have an unwanted impact on local fuel prices,” the ministry stated.

In addition, the ministry has also resolved to reinstate the road user charges and the MVA levy back to their original levels while the NAMCOR levy will remain at its current level until further notice.

 

Hits: 1

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

New diamond mine inaugurated soon

New diamond mine inaugurated soon

7 March 2014

NamPower commences construction of 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line

NamPower commences construction of 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line

31 August 2021

NamPower engineers finds remedy for faulty Walvis Bay Substation Transformers

NamPower engineers finds remedy for faulty Walvis Bay Substation Transformers

13 July 2022

Glass plant to manufacture on a global scale

Glass plant to manufacture on a global scale

20 June 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<