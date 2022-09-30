Select Page

Horticulture project launched at Otimboyo Conservancy

Posted by | Oct 3, 2022 |

Horticulture project launched at Otimboyo Conservancy

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism recently handed over a horticultural project at Otimboyo Conservancy in the Erongo region.

The project, funded under the CBNRM EDA project and implemented through the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), was set up to address issues of food security in their community to avoid depending on handouts from the government and also to ensure water softening that will benefit not only the community but garden as well.

“Because this is a community project and that community members must benefit, I am proud to say that we have shared fresh produce from the garden with the elderly as a way of ensuring that our members derive from the benefits of their project,” said Theofelius Iyambo Naruseb, Chairperson of the Otjimboyo Conservancy.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta, said the order for the economy to blossom, investment in small and medium-scale producers is key.

“Mobilize them to stop producing for their immediate family needs alone but make to adopt a business-like attitude to production, and view their activities as commercial ones that can substantially increase their earnings and improve their livelihoods. If this can be achieved, we shall have begun to seriously address the problem of hunger, malnutrition, poverty, and food shortages in general,” added Shifeta.

The project was funded at the cost of N$1.7 million under the Climate Resilient Agriculture investment window under the Empower to Adapt (EDA) project, which is centered around Creating Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resource Management in Namibia (CBNRM EDA Project).

 

Hits: 1

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Environmental Investment Fund allocates grants

Environmental Investment Fund allocates grants

15 February 2013

AfriCat’s Information and Carnivore Care Centre gets a face lift

AfriCat’s Information and Carnivore Care Centre gets a face lift

18 January 2013

5 Best luxury Kruger National Park Safaris for MoAfrika Outreach Africa

5 Best luxury Kruger National Park Safaris for MoAfrika Outreach Africa

27 May 2022

Green Building Council convention draws near

Green Building Council convention draws near

17 April 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<